(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man apparently matching the description of a suspect from a stabbing call tried to elude officers on a scooter before running into a creek west of Old Colorado City on Saturday, Sept. 23, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said on Saturday, at around 10:15 p.m. officers were assisting with a stabbing call when they saw a man with the suspect’s description at the intersection of North 31st Street and West Colorado Avenue.

The man, later identified as Joshua Miller ran from officers on a scooter and was pursued to the intersection of South Columbia Road and W. Colorado Ave. Miller then tried to run from officers toward a creek before an officer was able to detain him.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

When the officer grabbed the man, the two fell to the ground receiving minor injuries. Both were taken to the hospital and later released.

Miller has since been booked into jail on unrelated narcotic-related charges and is not considered a suspect in the stabbing, said CSPD.