(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A suspect was taken to the hospital after the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) said he managed to remove his belt and attempted to asphyxiate himself while restrained in a patrol car.

EPSO said the incident followed a reported domestic disturbance on Sunday, Dec. 17 in the 8100 block of Piute Road, near Cheyenne Mountain State Park. EPSO said a 36-year-old man was detained at around 8 p.m. and placed in a marked EPSO patrol car, held on charges of Domestic Violence, Second Degree Kidnapping, Menacing, and Third Degree Assault.

While law enforcement investigated the alleged domestic incident, EPSO said the suspect manipulated his restraints and removed his belt, using it to asphyxiate himself. Deputies found the suspect unresponsive and immediately began life-saving efforts until an emergency crew arrived from the Fort Carson Fire Department.

EPSO said the suspect was found to have a pulse and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

If you or someone you know are struggling, the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline can be reached 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by phone, chat, or text.