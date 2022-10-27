(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a woman was sexually assaulted and injured on the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail near Uintah Street on Thursday night, Oct. 27, and no suspect has been located.

According to CSPD, the woman was running along the trail north of Uintah when she was attacked by an unknown man armed with a knife. The victim stated that the suspect was dirty and smelled of alcohol.

The man sexually assaulted the woman, but during the assault, she fought back. During the course of the struggle, the woman’s arm was injured by the suspect’s knife. The suspect then ran away on foot.

Patrol officers responded to the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

CSPD said the suspect is described as a white man between 30 and 40 years old with a medium build, approximately 6 feet tall with an unkept beard. He was wearing a dark beanie, dark jacket, and dark pants.