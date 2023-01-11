(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s help in locating a man wanted for a December, 2022 murder and attempted murder.
PPD identified Austin Aragon as the suspect in the Dec. 2, 2022 murder of 32-year-old Alonzo Valdez.
PPD said officers originally responded to the 1000 block of East 6th Street just after 2 a.m. on a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found Valdez dead and another adult woman was transported to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. The Pueblo County Coroner said Valdez died of a single gunshot wound.
PPD said Aragon is wanted on warrants for Second Degree Murder and Criminal Attempt to Commit First Degree Murder.
PPD asked anyone with additional information regarding the shooting to contact Detective Jose Medina at 719-320-6006. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867), or online at PuebloCrimeStoppers.com.
If your information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.