(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s help in locating a man wanted for a December, 2022 murder and attempted murder.

PPD identified Austin Aragon as the suspect in the Dec. 2, 2022 murder of 32-year-old Alonzo Valdez.

PPD said officers originally responded to the 1000 block of East 6th Street just after 2 a.m. on a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found Valdez dead and another adult woman was transported to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. The Pueblo County Coroner said Valdez died of a single gunshot wound.

PPD said Aragon is wanted on warrants for Second Degree Murder and Criminal Attempt to Commit First Degree Murder.

Courtesy: PPD

PPD asked anyone with additional information regarding the shooting to contact Detective Jose Medina at 719-320-6006. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867), or online at PuebloCrimeStoppers.com.

If your information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.