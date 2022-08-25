COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is seeking the community’s assistance identifying a suspect in a road rage and attempted murder incident.

According to CSPD, between 2:50 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 21, officers with the Stetson Hills Division responded to a road rage incident near Powers Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard. The incident involved a group of motorcyclists and a black Toyota 4-Runner.

One of the motorcyclists fired at least three rounds from a handgun at the 4-Runner, narrowly missing the driver.

CSPD is requesting the public’s help identifying the shooting suspect. The suspect is described as a light-skinned man with facial hair, wearing a white motorcycle helmet, black shirt, black backpack, denim pants, and black and red high-top athletic shoes.



Surveillance images of the suspect provided by CSPD

The motorcycle appears to be a café-racer with a red fuel tank and black taped seat, without a license plate.

Anyone with information about the attempted murder suspect or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or if you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.