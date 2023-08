(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a crash involving a reckless driver and a police car early morning Sunday, Aug. 27.

Just after midnight, CSPD responded to a business in the 5600 block of Barnes Road on reports of reckless drivers in the parking lot.

As officers were investigating, one suspect drove away sideswiping the patrol vehicle in the parking lot.

CSPD said no officers were injured and the suspect is unknown at this time.