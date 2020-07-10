Suspect seriously injured in Cañon City burglary

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — A suspect was seriously injured in a burglary in Cañon City Friday morning, according to police.

Police said it happened in the area of Harrison Avenue and 11th Street in Cañon City. A suspect was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

No other injuries were reported. Police said no weapons were involved, and officers were not the cause of the suspect’s injuries.

Police said charges against the suspect are pending.

No other details about the incident were immediately available.

