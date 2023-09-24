(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a bank robbery that happened on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Officers responded to a bank robbery in the 400 Block of East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard just after 11 a.m. CSPD says a man entered the bank, demanded money, and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

There were no reported injuries during the incident, and the investigation is still ongoing, according to CPSD. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Pike’s Peak area Crime Stoppers.