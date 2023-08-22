(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A suspect who demanded cash from multiple restaurants after presenting a handgun has been arrested by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

According to CSPD, the robbery spree took place between July 19 – Aug. 17, and the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Benjamin Moore, predominantly targeted restaurants in the southeast part of town.

CSPD said Moore would enter the restaurants and display a semi-automatic handgun, demanding cash. During one of the robberies, Moore allegedly fired a shot in the direction of a witness who tried to intervene. Thankfully, no injuries were reported during these robberies.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

During their investigation into these crimes, CSPD’s Robbery Unit detectives were able to identify Moore as the suspect. Detectives found out where he lived and an El Paso County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and K9 responded, taking Moore into custody without incident on Aug. 17.

Moore allegedly committed armed robberies at the following locations:

July 19 – 7-Eleven on Shasta Drive

July 24 – Subway on South Academy Boulevard

July 29 – Wendy’s on South Academy Boulevard

Aug. 10 – Jimmy John’s on South Academy Boulevard

Aug. 15 – Subway on South Academy Boulevard

Aug. 15 – Papa John’s on Astrozon Boulevard

Moore is due in El Paso County Court on Aug. 30.