(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Doherty High School was taken off Secure Status late Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 7, after a suspect involved in a fight near the campus allegedly pointed a gun at students who were on their lunch hour.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), a report of a disturbance was made just after 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Barnes Road, just northeast of Doherty High School.

CSPD said several students were off campus for their lunch when they encountered an unidentified man in a fight with another person. CSPD said the suspect pulled a handgun and pointed it at the students nearby. The suspect was reportedly still on the scene when the students reported the incident to security and the School Resource Officer (SRO) at the high school.

As a precaution, Doherty was placed on Secure Status and additional security personnel from D11 and CSPD responded to ensure the safety of students as they were returning from lunch.

CSPD said patrol officers conducted an extensive search of the area, including assistance from a K9 unit, but the suspect was never found. CSPD SROs are continuing to conduct follow-up investigations in regard to the menacing incident, CSPD said. No suspect has been identified.