Suspect leads Fountain Police on a chase in stolen car Friday morning

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A suspect was arrested after stealing a car and leading Fountain Police officer on a chase Friday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m. Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) provided surrounding law enforcement agencies with information regarding two vehicles stolen, from the Colorado Springs area, by two different suspects.

Around 7:30 a.m. an officer with the Fountain Police Department was in route to an unrelated call for service, in the area of Highway 85 and Carson Boulevard, when he spotted one of the stolen cars.

The officer confirmed the car was stolen from Colorado Springs, and attempted to stop the car. At that time a short pursuit ensued and the stolen vehicle drove into the H&H Tire parking lot. While still in the parking lot of H&H Tire, the suspect car rammed, head-on into a patrol car causing significant damage to both vehicles and minor injuries to the officer.

The suspect then fled on foot, into the trailer park South of H&H Tire, with what was believed to be a gun in his hand. CSPD, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado State Patrol all sent resources to assist in the search of the suspect.

About an hour later, the suspect was located hiding on the property of the Spencer’s Lawn and Garden Center. The gun the suspect had was recovered in the trailer park. The Fountain Police officer was transported to the hospital and released with minor injuries.

The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Gabino Detorre-Lopez. He has been booked into El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on the following charges: Second Degree Assault on a Peace Officer, Felony Criminal Mischief, Felony Eluding, and Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender.

If you have any information about this incident, please call Lieutenant Matt Racine at (719) 382-4244.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or www.crimestop.net. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.