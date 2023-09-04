(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested a suspect after a call for service that was initially reported as a shooting in the late evening hours of Sunday, Sept. 3.

According to CSPD, on Sunday at around 9:40 p.m. officers were called to a shooting in the 4800 block of Montebello Drive near Meadowland Boulevard and North Academy Boulevard. The call taker was told a man had slashed the caller’s tire before a shot was heard in the background.

Police arrived and contacted the suspect identified as Gabriel Paggio about 50 yards north of the scene. Police said Paggio had injuries sustained in a struggle with a homeowner after allegedly forcing their way into a home and attacking the victim.

Police reported no shots were fired. Paggio was taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries before being taken to the Criminal Justice Center.