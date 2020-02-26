Suspect in two Colorado Springs killings found dead after standoff

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The man accused of killing two people and injuring one other in a series of shootings Saturday was found dead after a standoff Tuesday afternoon, Colorado Springs police confirmed Wednesday.

Kyree Davon Howard-Walker, 27, was wanted in connection with three shootings and two carjackings in Colorado Springs Saturday. The victims in two of the shootings died of their injuries. They were identified as Eugene Pischke, 29, and Carl Thompson Jr., 28. Police said Pischke was found on Westmeadow Drive, and Thompson was found on Torin Point.

On Monday, police tracked the suspect to an address on Florence Avenue, which is in the area of Lake Avenue and Southgate Road. Officers got a warrant for the address and ordered the occupants to come outside, according to police. One person, 26-year-old Serena Sublett, came out and was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

When officers went inside the home, they found Howard-Walker dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

Police said no officers fired shots during the incident.