(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has identified and charged the suspect in a string of robberies and ensuing standoff.

On the evening of Monday, Nov. 6, officers responded first to a business in the 1800 block of Aeroplaza Drive on a reported armed robbery. Over the next several hours, officers also received reports of robberies at two more locations: one on North Academy Boulevard just south of Austin Bluffs Boulevard and another in the 5800 block of Corporate Drive near I-25.

CSPD said law enforcement believed the robberies were all connected based on witness statements and video surveillance footage.

Following the string of robberies, in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Nov. 7, a car involved in the robberies was spotted outside the End of the Trail Motel on Nevada Avenue, just south of Austin Bluffs Parkway, and a standoff ensued before the suspect surrendered peacefully.

CSPD said multiple people were initially detained, and three were arrested on unrelated warrants. A suspect charged in relation to the three robberies was identified by CSPD on Nov. 16 as 29-year-old Erik Fulton.

Fulton has been charged with Aggravated Robbery for his involvement in the three robberies, and an additional robbery from Oct. 25 in the 3800 block of North Nevada Avenue. Fulton remained in the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center when the additional charges were filed.