Suspect in Pueblo synagogue plot indicted by grand jury

Richard Holzer was arrested on November 1 in connection to a plot to bomb an historic synagogue in Pueblo.

DENVER — A federal grand jury has indicted a Pueblo man who is accused of plotting to blow up the historic Temple Emanuel synagogue, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Denver.

The grand jury returned a three-count indictment against Richard Holzer, 27, of Pueblo. Holzer is charged with intentionally attempting to obstruct persons in the enjoyment of their free exercise of religious beliefs, through force and the use and attempted use of explosives and fire. He is also charged with attempted arson, and with using fire or an explosive device to commit a felony offense.

Holzer, who was arrested November 1, is currently in federal custody. His next court appearance is set for Monday.

If convicted, Holzer faces a maximum of 50 years in prison.