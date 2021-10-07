Suspect in Pueblo shooting turns himself in to the Pueblo County Detention Center

PUEBLO, Colo.– The suspect involved in the shooting which took place on Wyoming Avenue in Pueblo, Colo. named Andrew Baros, age 36, turned himself in to the Pueblo County Detention Center on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

The shooting resulted in the death of 37-year-old Carlos Lerma, and another victim was transported to a hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Baros remains in custody on charges of 1st Degree Murder and Attempted 1st Degree Murder.



If you have information about this incident, please contact Detective Torres at (719) 320-6037 or Pueblo police dispatch at (719) 553-2502.



To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or

www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.



Should your Crime Stoppers information lead to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.