COLORADO SPRINGS — El Paso County deputies have identified the suspect in an officer involved shooting in Colorado Springs.

Richard Quintana was shot and killed outside of a gas station off Garden of the Gods Road last week on April 22. The officers involved in the shooting had asked Quintana to drop a weapon he was carrying multiple times but he did not comply.

The officer who fired that shot is on administrative leave.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this shooting.