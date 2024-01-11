(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The suspect in a deadly shooting on Christmas Eve at the Citadel Mall has been arrested on multiple charges, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said 22-year-old Josiah Brown was identified as a suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest on Tuesday, Jan. 9. Brown’s warrant was issued on charges of First Degree Murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Teryus Thomas, two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, and two counts of First Degree Assault.

Thomas was killed on Christmas Eve when CSPD said a fight broke out between two groups of people at the Citadel Mall just after 4:30 p.m.

CSPD responded to a call of shots fired at the mall, and when officers arrived, they found three people had been hit by gunfire, including Thomas, who was pronounced dead on scene.

On Wednesday, Jan. 10, the Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force, Tactical Enforcement Unit, and K9 Unit took Brown into custody on his arrest warrant without incident.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

CSPD said the investigation into this incident remains ongoing, and asks anyone who is a witness to this investigation to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000. To remain anonymous, you can contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867).