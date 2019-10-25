Suspect in Colorado Springs police chase now facing more charges

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man who was arrested after a police chase through northern Colorado Springs last week is now facing additional charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

The chase started October 18 in the area of Blaney and Garrett roads, southeast of Falcon. The pursuit continued into Colorado Springs, where it resulted in multiple crashes, including some involving El Paso County sheriff’s deputies.

The two suspects were ultimately arrested in the area of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Academy Boulevard.

One of the suspects, 31-year-old Caleb Miles, was initially arrested on multiple warrants. Deputies said Friday that he is now facing additional charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated motor vehicle theft, false imprisonment, reckless driving, and domestic violence.

Deputies said their investigation is ongoing, and more charges may be filed.