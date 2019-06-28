Suspect in Colorado Springs homicide arrested in North Carolina

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man accused of shooting another man in eastern Colorado Springs last month has been arrested in North Carolina, according to police.

James Quilter, 46, was killed in the shooting, which happened May 29 outside of an apartment complex in the area of Murray Boulevard and Pikes Peak Avenue.

Police identified the suspect as Christopher Freeman Jr., 31, of Colorado Springs. They sent out an alert earlier this month asking the public to be on the lookout for him.

Police said Freeman was arrested June 17 in Charlotte, North Carolina. He was extradited to Colorado on Wednesday and is now being held at the El Paso County jail.



