COLORADO SPRINGS — A man has been found guilty of first degree murder and other related charges in a 2018 cold case.

46-year-old Matthew Rodgers faced charges in connection to the murder of 77-year-old Kenneth Orchard, whose body was found on May 22, 2018, following a fire at a home on Pinion Avenue in Cañon City.

Investigators say Rodgers was arrested in September of 2020 following a DNA match.

On Tuesday, a jury found Rodgers guilty of first and second degree murder, along with multiple other counts including burglary, arson, tampering with a deceased human body, and tampering with physical evidence.

Fox21 News will continue following this case and post updates when it moves to sentencing.