Suspect in 2014 homicide linked to another cold case

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man who was already jailed in connection with a 2014 homicide in Colorado Springs is now facing new charges in connection with a 2010 death, according to police.

Rodric Donley, 43, was arrested in December in connection with the 2014 homicide of Jamanion Keys. He is charged with first-degree murder in that case.

On Thursday, Donley was served an arrest warrant for first-degree murder in connection with the 2010 homicide of 37-year-old Martique Webster.

Police said Webster was found around 1:15 a.m. on October 12, 2010 at the Rustic Hills Park Apartments on Potter Drive. A security officer was checking the parking lot when he saw Webster unresponsive inside a parked car. When first responders arrived, they determined he had head trauma. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy revealed he died of a gunshot wound to the head. His death was ruled a homicide.

Donley is being held without bond in the El Paso County jail.