(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) has released the identity of a suspect who was taken into custody following a suspicious death investigation on Raynolds Avenue in Cañon City late on Friday, Jan. 6.
FCSO said deputies originally responded to the 400 block of South Raynolds Avenue around 9 p.m. on a report of a person with a gun. When deputies arrived, they found a man dead with “signs of trauma.”
FCSO said based on information gathered at the scene, 36-year-old Joseph J. Tippet was identified as a possible suspect. He was located in Salida by the Colorado State Patrol and taken into custody without incident.
FCSO said he was transferred to the Fremont County Detention Center where he is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond. Tippet is currently being charged with one count of First Degree Homicide.