(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) has released the identity of a suspect who was taken into custody following a suspicious death investigation on Raynolds Avenue in Cañon City late on Friday, Jan. 6.

FCSO said deputies originally responded to the 400 block of South Raynolds Avenue around 9 p.m. on a report of a person with a gun. When deputies arrived, they found a man dead with “signs of trauma.”

FCSO said based on information gathered at the scene, 36-year-old Joseph J. Tippet was identified as a possible suspect. He was located in Salida by the Colorado State Patrol and taken into custody without incident.

Courtesy: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

FCSO said he was transferred to the Fremont County Detention Center where he is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond. Tippet is currently being charged with one count of First Degree Homicide.