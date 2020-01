CAÑON CITY, Colo. — Police have released the name of the person facing charges in connection with a homicide Tuesday in Cañon City.

Ashton Ladd, 27, was killed in the shooting, which happened around 8 p.m. on North Third Street.

The suspect, 54-year-old Kenneth Sweet of Cañon City, was arrested shortly after the shooting. He is charged with second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.