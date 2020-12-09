COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A hospital maintenance worker who died in 2001 has been identified as the person responsible for killing fellow employee Jennifer Watkins in 1999, according to Colorado Springs police.

Based on DNA evidence, investigators have concluded Memorial Hospital maintenance worker Ricky Severt was responsible for Watkins’ death.

Watkins, 23, was last seen November 5, 1999 at her job as a food service aide at Memorial Hospital on Boulder Street. When she didn’t pick up her children from her mother’s house after work that evening, her husband and mother both reported her missing.

Three days later, two elevator service employees found Watkins’ body under a stairwell in a part of the hospital that was under construction. Investigators determined she been sexually assaulted and beaten to death.

Police interviewed multiple people working at the hospital, as well as Watkins’ husband, Michael Watkins. Michael Watkins was an early potential suspect, but was ruled out as the investigation continued, according to police. He was interviewed several times and fully cooperated with the investigation.

Investigators developed two DNA profiles from evidence samples collected at the crime scene.

In March 2019, investigators matched one of the profiles to Michael Watkins. They said his profile was expected to be present, based on information learned during the initial investigation.

In 2017 and 2018, cold case detectives, with the assistance of Parabon NanoLabs, used DNA phenotyping to predict the physical appearance and ancestry of the person the unidentified DNA belonged to. In June 2018, they released a composite image to the media in an effort to generate leads.

Investigators then submitted the unknown profile for genetic genealogy research through Parabon.

Left: In 2018, Parabon Labs created this composite sketch of the suspect as he may have looked at the time of Watkins’ death in November 1999. Right: Ricky Severt’s driver’s license photo taken on December 12, 2000. / Images courtesy Colorado Springs Police Department

In August 2020, that DNA led investigators to identify Ricky Severt as a person of interest.

“A search of the original case report revealed Ricky Severt, then 29-years old, was interviewed by detectives on November 19, 1999, as part of that initial homicide investigation,” police said in a summary of the case. “Mr. Severt worked as an employee in the maintenance department at Memorial Hospital and he had been employed with Memorial Hospital since April 1998. Based on the work schedule Ricky Severt provided during his interview, he would have been working a swing shift on November 5, 1999, the date Jennifer Watkins was last seen. He also denied having seen Ms. Watkins before.”

Severt was killed in a car crash on Highway 94 east of Colorado Springs on November 2, 2001.

Police collected DNA from Severt’s surviving relatives, and in September 2020, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation analyzed it. They found that 99.99994% of the population can be excluded as a contributor to the DNA collected in the case–and Severt cannot be excluded.

Police sent the evidence to the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, who completed its review this month. The office concluded Severt was responsible for Watkins’ death.

“After a thorough review of the voluminous interviews, reports, evidence and scientific analysis, the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office is confident that the person responsible for the murder of Jennifer Watkins is Ricky Severt,” the office said in a statement Wednesday. “Therefore, the case will be closed. We appreciate the unwavering dedication of the Colorado Springs Police Department to investigate and solve this case despite the passage of time. The family and friends of Jennifer Watkins have waited over twenty-one years to get justice for Jennifer. Though we cannot prosecute Mr. Severt for the crime he committed, we can at least provide answers to Jennifer’s loved ones.”