Suspect fires shot during robbery in southeastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the three people who robbed a southeastern Colorado Springs store Wednesday night.

Police said the robbery happened around 10 p.m. at a store in the area of Powers Boulevard and Astrozon Boulevard. Three people entered the store and shoplifted merchandise, according to police. When they were confronted outside, one of them fired a gun toward an employee, according to police.

Police said no one was injured in the incident. Their investigation is ongoing.

