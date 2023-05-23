(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) will lead the investigation into the use of deadly force by the Fountain Police Department (FPD) during an officer-involved shooting on Saturday, May 20, after the suspect died of his injuries at the hospital.

According to CSPD, officers with FPD responded just before 6 p.m. on Saturday to the area of Taos Circle in Fountain to investigate a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived, they tried to detain 51-year-old James Boyle, who was resisting arrest. CSPD said a dog also attacked officers on scene as they struggled with Boyle. The dog allegedly bit one of the officers in the face and arm, and the officer shot and killed the dog.

Boyle continued to fight with officers, and tried to run back inside the home, where officers were led to believe that weapons were being stored. One of the officers fired at least one round, hitting Boyle. After detaining Boyle, officers rendered aid before Boyle was taken to the hospital, where he died of his gunshot wounds.

The El Paso County Coroner identified Boyle through an autopsy on Monday, May 22.

CSPD is the lead investigative agency for the officer-involved shooting. The FPD officers who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative leave in accordance with department policy. They have not been identified.

CSPD said this remains an active investigation. Anyone with information or who may be a witness to the incident on Taos Circle is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000. You can also submit a tip anonymously to Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers, at (719) 634-STOP (7867).