Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting at Liberty Point International School

UPDATE: The 10th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team is conducting the incident investigation. The CIRT includes members of the Pueblo Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, Pueblo County District Attorney’s Office, Colorado Bureau of Investigations and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.



Due to the ongoing investigation, there will be law enforcement in the area throughout the night and into Wednesday, Feb. 23. Several road closures are also in effect near the school while the investigation continues.



These closures include the following: Maher Dr. at E. Palmer Lake Dr., Maher Dr. at E. Ohio Dr. and Maher Dr. at E. Arvada Dr.

UPDATE: Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious individual knocking on windows of vehicles in the area of Liberty Point International School. Confrontation ensued when, upon being approached by a deputy, the suspect attempted to disarm a Pueblo County Sheriff’s Deputy, and shots were fired.

The suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene. One deputy was been injured but his injuries were not life-threatening. No students or staff from the school were injured in the confrontation or were involved in the incident.

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — The Pueblo Sheriff’s Office has announced that an officer-involved shooting has taken place at Liberty Point International School.

No students were involved in the incident. District 70 is currently working on student re-unification at this time.

This article will be updated with further information.