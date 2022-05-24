ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened on Tuesday morning.

The incident started at 12:30 a.m. when deputies tried to stop a white pickup truck near Strasburg. The sheriff’s office said the truck did not stop and deputies started pursuing it.

At times, the sheriff’s office said the driver became reckless, weaving into oncoming traffic. That’s when deputies stopped the pursuit but did continue to track the truck.

The sheriff’s office said the truck eventually stopped and tried to engage another vehicle.

The Colorado State Patrol and Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office arrived to assist and gave directives to the driver.

Shots were fired near Interstate 70 and Watkins. The sheriff’s office said a suspect was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

No deputies or bystanders were injured.

The eastbound lanes of I-70 reopened at Airpark Road around 7:10 a.m.

An investigation is underway into what led up to the shooting.