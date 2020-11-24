Suspect charged in shooting at Colorado Springs bar

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is facing murder charges in connection with a shooting at a central Colorado Springs bar last week, according to police.

Joshua Martinez-Torres, 26, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting, which happened early Thursday morning at Peak Lounge on Platte Avenue.

Police have identified the victim as Abraham Parsons, 32, of Colorado Springs.

Parsons’ death is the 35th homicide investigation in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 24.