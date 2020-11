COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police have identified a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting in downtown Colorado Springs last month.

Todd Barnes, 57, was killed in the shooting, which happened October 6 on North Wahsatch Avenue near the intersection with Bijou Street.

Police identified the suspect as David Bloom, 36. He was charged Friday with first-degree murder.

Police said Bloom was already in the El Paso County jail on unrelated charges when the murder charge was filed.