Suspect charged in August death of Pueblo man

PUEBLO, Colo. — A suspect is facing murder charges after a man was found dead behind a vacant building in Pueblo earlier this year, according to police.

Michael Hunt, 39, was killed August 30 in an alley off South Union Street, according to police. Police said Hunt was originally from Pennsylvania, but had been homeless in Pueblo for an undetermined amount of time.

Police identified the suspect as Michael Stratton, 39. Stratton was charged Friday with first-degree murder. Police said he was already being held in the Jefferson County jail on unrelated charges when the murder charge was filed.