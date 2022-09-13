EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is seeking information about a break-in at Seven Falls.

EPSO said on Twitter that the woman pictured below is suspected of breaking into a car parked at Seven Falls on Sept. 4 between 3 and 6 p.m.

The suspect stole a purse, $3,000 in cash, and used stolen credit cards for over $2,000 worth of fraudulent charges. EPSO said the hat she is wearing in the photo reads “Cake Day.”

If you have any information or believe you recognize the suspect, call 719-520-7777 or Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).