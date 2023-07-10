(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A suspect was found dead after he barricaded himself inside a car, prompting a shelter-in-place order near the Citadel Mall on Monday, July 10.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers responded to the area of Potter Drive and Maxwell Drive, east of the Citadel Mall, to locate a wanted person. When officer arrived, they found the suspect who immediately barricaded himself inside a car.

CSPD said officers set up containment, and a Peak Alert was issued just before 6:45 p.m. to neighbors in the area ordering a shelter-in-place.

After some time had passed with the suspect still barricaded, CSPD said officers learned the suspect was dead inside the car. No officers fired their weapons or used deadly force, and no officers were injured.

CSPD said detectives with the Violent Crimes division were notified and responded to assume the death investigation. The shelter-in-place order was lifted just before 7:30 p.m. Monday.

CSPD said there was no danger to the public.