Suspect at-large after shooting near northside Walmart in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — A suspect remains at-large after a man in a car shot at another person on the north side of Pueblo.

On Saturday at approximately 4:30 p.m., the Pueblo Police Department received information that a

shooting had occurred on Dillon Drive near the Walmart.

Police said a victim was shot by a suspect driving a blue or green, Ford Explorer and he was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

The victim told police he had an argument with the suspect that escalated to a shooting while driving northbound on Dillon Drive.

If you have any information about this incident, please call Officer Charleston at (719) 553-3382 or Pueblo Dispatch at (719) 553-2502. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your Crime Stoppers information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.