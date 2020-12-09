Suspect arrested in Sunday homicide in Saguache County

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a Salida man in Saguache County Sunday, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators said just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday, police were called to investigate a report of an injured man at a home on Gunnison Avenue in Saguache, which is about 30 miles south of Salida. The man, 50-year-old Robert Turner Jr. of Salida, later died of his injuries, according to investigators.

Investigators identified the suspect as Donald Garcia, 45. He was arrested without incident in an abandoned camper in Saguache early Tuesday morning, according to investigators.

Garcia is being held without bond in the Saguache County Jail. He is charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators have not said how Turner died. They said his death is believed to be an isolated incident, and this case has no connection to the human remains found in Conejos County in November.