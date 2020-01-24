Suspect arrested in string of Front Range robberies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a string of robberies across the Front Range, including at least one in Security-Widefield, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Maria Carrasco, 26, was arrested Friday by the Longmont Police Department.

Deputies said Carrasco is the suspect in a robbery at a coffee shop on Fontaine Boulevard on Tuesday. In the robbery, the suspect pulled a knife on an employee, took her car keys, then took her car, according to deputies. The suspect also pulled a knife on a nearby food truck employee, according to deputies.

Police recovered the stolen car when they arrested Carrasco.

Deputies said Carrasco is also the suspect in four or five other robberies between Fountain and Longmont.