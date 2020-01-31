Suspect arrested in string of Colorado Springs robberies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with three robberies and an attempted robbery in Colorado Springs this month, according to police.

Police said Lenard Moe, 20, of Colorado Springs was arrested Tuesday.

Moe is the suspect in a robbery at Babes Espresso on East Pikes Peak Avenue on January 8, according to police. He’s also suspected in an attempted robbery at the same location two days later.

Moe is also the suspect in a carjacking January 24 on Lelaray Street just east of Union Boulevard. Police said the victim was going into work when a man approached and threatened her with a hammer. He took her purse and keys and left in her car, according to police. The car was recovered later that day in Pueblo.

Police said four days later, on Tuesday, they were called to a carjacking at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Union Boulevard. Moe threatened the victim with a gun and stole her car, according to police. While speeding away, he hit a curb, disabling the car, according to police. Moe ran away, but officers found and arrested him later that night, according to police.