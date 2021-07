COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police have arrested a man who they say was involved in a string of 15 thefts from convenience stores in Colorado Springs.

Police said the theft pattern started in early June. The suspect would enter a convenience store, walk behind the counter, grab cartons of cigarettes, and walk back out of the store, according to police. In most of the cases, he put the cigarettes in a trash bag before leaving.

Police said the suspect was arrested without incident on Wednesday.