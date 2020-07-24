Suspect arrested in southern Colorado Springs carjacking, robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One suspect has been arrested in connection with a carjacking and robbery in southern Colorado Springs Wednesday night, according to police.

Police said it happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday at the Arbor Point Apartments on Hancock Expressway. Three men baited the victims to the location, then pointed guns at them and ordered them to hand over their wallets and cellphones, according to police. The suspects then stole a Jeep Wrangler and a large amount of cash, marijuana, and CBD product, according to police.

Police found the Jeep a short time later on South Academy Boulevard. The suspects had taken the cash, marijuana, and CBD products and left the Jeep abandoned, according to police.

The suspects were driving a car that was registered to an address on Fort Carson, according to police. Around 2 a.m., Fort Carson told police the car had been stopped at one of their gates. Police went to search the car and found cash, marijuana, and a pistol.

Police said one suspect was arrested. That person’s name has not been released.