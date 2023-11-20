(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting that left a person with serious injuries on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

According to PPD, officers responded around 7 p.m. on Wednesday to the 1200 block of East 4th Street on the Lower East Side on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, PPD said.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

On Thursday, Nov. 16, PPD arrested 69-year-old Donald Lee Reed on charges of First Degree Assault in connection to the shooting. Reed is due in Pueblo County Court on Nov. 30.