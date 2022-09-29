(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) has arrested a suspect in the robbery of a U.S. Bank on Monday, and identified him as a suspect in a second robbery in Pueblo West.

Detectives identified Dennis Triggs as the suspect in the Sept. 26 robbery of the U.S. Bank inside a Safeway on North Market Plaza after comparing photos from that robbery and the Sept. 18 robbery of JR’s Country Store on Prairie Avenue.

In both robberies, the suspect wore the same baseball hat and jacket, but in the bank robbery, he wore a face covering. However, since he did not wear a face covering in the robbery at JR’s Country Store, detectives were able to identify him from photos of that incident.

Courtesy: PCSO

Triggs was then identified as the suspect in both robberies.

“I want to commend the detectives for their hard work in tying these two cases together, identifying a suspect and making an arrest,” said Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor. “This was great police work.”

On Thursday, Sept. 29, detectives arrested Dennis Triggs outside a north side department store after they tracked him to that location. He was arrested on two counts of robbery and booked into the Pueblo County Jail.