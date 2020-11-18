Suspect arrested in Pueblo homicide

PUEBLO, Colo. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Pueblo Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting happened at the intersection of 29th Street and Hart Road, near the Pueblo Mall. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Police said one suspect, 19-year-old Issaiah Apodaca, has been arrested on first-degree murder charges.

Police said more arrests and charges are pending.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Fillmore at 719-553-2509 or Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867).