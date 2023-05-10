Jesse Schiele III, Photo provided to the Colorado Springs Police Department by the family

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A suspect has been arrested for the murder of 21-year-old Jesse Schiele III at the end of April, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Schiele was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound on April 29, after police received a call around 7:13 p.m. regarding a shooting. Officers responded to the 1100 block of South Nevada Avenue, where they found Schiele’s body on the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail.

On May 4, CSPD said detectives with the Homicide Unit obtained an arrest warrant for 19-year-old Bryce Daniels, a suspect in the case. On Friday, May 5, Daniels was taken into custody on a charge of First Degree Murder.

Daniels is due in court on May 16.