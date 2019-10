COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured one person at Memorial Park last week, according to police.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. October 8 near the southeastern corner of the park. The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police identified the suspect as Demetrius Howard, 49, of Colorado Springs. He was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree assault.