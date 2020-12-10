Suspect arrested in May crash that killed 5-year-old in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a multi-car crash that killed a 5-year-old boy in Fountain in May, according to police.

Police said their investigation led them to issue a warrant for Demetrius Dunbar, 41. Dunbar was arrested in Las Vegas at the beginning of November, and was brought back to Colorado on Tuesday, according to police.

Police said the crash happened May 27 at the Interstate 25 and South Academy Boulevard interchange. A pickup truck was turning left onto Academy from the southbound Interstate 25 off-ramp when it collided with an SUV that was headed westbound on Academy. Dunbar, who was driving the SUV, had run the red light, according to police.

Three people–a woman, a 5-year-old boy, and a 3-year-old girl–were ejected from the SUV. The boy died on the scene. Dunbar and the other two people in the SUV were all taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Dunbar is facing charges of vehicular homicide, child abuse resulting in death, vehicular assault, and unlawful possession of schedule 1 drugs, along with several misdemeanor charges.