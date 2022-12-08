(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A suspect has been arrested for the murder of Sergio Garduno-Ramirez, who was found “severely bleeding” near South Nevada Avenue and East Las Vegas Street on the evening of Nov. 26.

Officers originally responded around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 to the corner of S. Nevada and E. Las Vegas on a disturbance, and found Garduno-Ramirez unresponsive and suffering from obvious injuries. Officers provided medical aid and transported Garduno-Ramirez to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

On Thursday, Dec. 1, the Colorado Springs Police Department’s (CSPD) Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force arrested 33-year-old Neil Montoya Jr., of Colorado Springs, on a charge of First Degree Murder in connection to the case.

CSPD said the investigation into the murder of Garduno-Ramirez remains ongoing, and asked anyone with information or who is a witness to the investigation to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.