Suspect arrested in hit-and-run crash that seriously injured pedestrian in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian Wednesday night.

Police said the crash happened around 9 p.m. in the area of East 19th Street and Norwood Avenue.

The pedestrian, a 62-year-old man, sustained numerous injuries, according to police. He is in critical condition.

The suspect, later identified as 22-year-old Anthony Vasco, left the scene. With the help of a citizen, officers were able to track him down. He was arrested and charged with DUI, leaving the scene of a serious bodily injury accident, and vehicular assault.