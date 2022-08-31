COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting death at the Kum & Go on Hancock Expressway.

According to CSPD, the shooting happened just before 5:45 p.m. on Friday, August 19 at the Kum & Go at the corner of Hancock Expressway and Jet Wing Drive. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers and medical personnel rendered aid to the victim, but he died of his injuries. The Coroner’s office later identified him as 36-year-old Jeremy Diaz from Lancaster, Ohio.

On Wednesday, August 31, CSPD’s Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrested 25-year-old Brian Alford of Colorado Springs, after an arrest warrant was obtained for the murder of Jeremy Diaz.

Alford was taken into custody without incident, charged with first degree murder and taken to the El Paso County Jail.