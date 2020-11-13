Suspect arrested in four Colorado Springs robberies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a string of four robberies in Colorado Springs earlier this year, according to police.

The suspect, 33-year-old Frank Lopez of Colorado Springs, was arrested Tuesday. He is charged in connection with robberies:

  • May 27 at a Subway on Centennial Boulevard
  • May 31 at a Marco’s Pizza on Centennial Boulevard
  • June 8 at a Subway on South Circle Drive
  • June 9 at a 7-Eleven on West Fillmore Street

Police said Lopez is charged with four counts of aggravated robbery.

