Suspect arrested in four Colorado Springs robberies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a string of four robberies in Colorado Springs earlier this year, according to police.

The suspect, 33-year-old Frank Lopez of Colorado Springs, was arrested Tuesday. He is charged in connection with robberies:

May 27 at a Subway on Centennial Boulevard

May 31 at a Marco’s Pizza on Centennial Boulevard

June 8 at a Subway on South Circle Drive

June 9 at a 7-Eleven on West Fillmore Street

Police said Lopez is charged with four counts of aggravated robbery.